Titus County Investigators Continue Seeking Information on Two trucks.

On the evening of Tuesday, April 16th, 2023, someone tampered with a fuel pump at the Quick Track Store in Talco, TX in order to alter the fuel pricing on the delivery system. Approximately 720 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the pump.

Titus County Investigators are seeking any information on the two trucks seen in these photos (Not including the garbage truck in the corner of the parking lot) If anyone recognizes these two vehicle or if someone from another law enforcement agency has a similar case involving trucks described as the two in these photos, we ask that anyone with the information reach out to a Titus County Investigator at (903) 572-6641.