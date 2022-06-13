DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header
Diamond C
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Titus County Issues Warrant For Forgery Suspect

Krystal Nicoile Collier

Name: Collier, Krystal NicoleGender: Female Race: Caucasian   Age: 28Height: 5ft3in Weight: 130Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Krystal Nicole Collier is wanted by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office for FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT.
If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Collier, please contact the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 577-TIPS (8477).  Remember, all we want is your tip information and never your name.  If your tip information leads to an arrest, you could receive a CASH REWARD of UP TO $1000.00.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     