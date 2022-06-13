Titus County Issues Warrant For Forgery Suspect

Name: Collier, Krystal NicoleGender: Female Race: Caucasian Age: 28Height: 5ft3in Weight: 130Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Krystal Nicole Collier is wanted by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office for FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT.

If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Collier, please contact the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 577-TIPS (8477). Remember, all we want is your tip information and never your name. If your tip information leads to an arrest, you could receive a CASH REWARD of UP TO $1000.00.