Fifty-eight -year-old Thomas Clark Aikens of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a Texas Parole warrant – for Armed Carjacking. Bond was denied and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Nineteen-year-old Jalin Jones of Lone Star, was arrested in Titus County for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. He’s also accused on a misdemeanor marijuana charge. NO bond amount was set.