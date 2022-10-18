Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus County Jail Booking

Lorean Rene Lilly

Twenty-nine-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly  of Hughes Springs was arrested in Titus County on multiple charges including Violation of  the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on a TDCJ detainer and 7 misdemeanors including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail.

Michael Wayne Mathis

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Wayne Mathis of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on a Morris County warrant for Intimidation to include Stalking. No bond amount has been set and he remains behind bars.

