Titus County Jail Booking

Twenty-nine-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly of Hughes Springs was arrested in Titus County on multiple charges including Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on a TDCJ detainer and 7 misdemeanors including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Wayne Mathis of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on a Morris County warrant for Intimidation to include Stalking. No bond amount has been set and he remains behind bars.