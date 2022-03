Clarence Darrin Eaton

Titus County Deputies arrested 49-year-old Clarence Darrin Eaton for Failure To Identify, Parole Violation, and two misdemeanor warrants. He remains in jail without a bond.

Jeremy Wayne Logan

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jeremy Wayne Logan of Mt Pleasant on a warrant for a Terroristic Threat against a Family or Household Member. He remains in the Titus County Jail on a $10,000 bond.