Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 36-year-old Cody Basset of Daingerfield on the Forgery of a Financial Instrument. His bond is $5,000. He was also charged for Failure to Appear on traffic charges and four Capias warrants, the judge denied bond on those charges, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Jamie Carol Livingston

Deputies arrested 62-year-old Jamie Carol Livingston of Mt. Pleasant on Forgery and two misdemeanor drug-related warrants. Her bonds are $13,000.

Oneta Kay Jokel

Titus County arrested 61-year-old Oneta Kay Jokel of Mt. Pleasant on Forgery and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bonds total $20,000, and she remains in jail.