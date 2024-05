Fifty-two-year-old SanJuan Dedios Martinez of Pittsburg, was arrested in Titus County for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, a Camp County warrant for Aggravated Assault, and a Class C misdemeanor warrant.

LIno Hugo RodarteLino Hugo Rodarte was arrested in Titus County for Violating his Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance of more than 1 but less than 4 grams. He remains behind bars.