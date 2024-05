Thirty-two-year-old Anthony Carvett Gallon of Pittsburg, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and 3 counts of Deadly Conduct. He was also charged with 6 misdemeanors and remains in the Titus County jail.

Forty-four-year-old Dennis P. Arceneaux of Mt. Vernon was arrested in Titus County for Theft and a warrant for Theft. He was also charged on a Hopkins County warrant for Burglary of a Building.