Pamela Kaye Johnson was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. She was also charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Conner Wade Mitleff was arrested in Titus County on 2 counts each of Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated. He remains in the Titus County jail.