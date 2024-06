Forty-three-year-old Herbert C. King of Gilmer, was arrested in Titus County for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Collin County warrants for Evading Arrest. He’s also accused on 2 counts of Abandon/Endanger a Child.

Forty-two-year-old Paul Edward Anderson of Winnsboro, was arrested for Possession more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. At last report he was in the Titus County jail.