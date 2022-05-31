DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Titus County Jail Bookings

Michael D. Hughes

Twenty-four-year-old Michael D. Hughes of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on warrants for Assault of an elderly or disabled person and  Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance. He’s also being held on a TDCJ detainer and remains in the Titus County jail.

Erick Ramirez

Twenty-seven-year-old Erick Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Revocation of Probation on a conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a new charge of Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. He’s being held without bond.

Tatiana Roman

Twenty-two-year-old Tatiana Roman of Mt Pleasant was arrested for Violation of the Parole she was on for Burglary of a Habitation. She’s being held without bond.

