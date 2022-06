Forty-seven-year-old Termanie Floyd Bell of Naples, was arrested in Titus County for Failure to ID, Resisting Arrest, a Texas Parole warrant, and misdemeanor warrants. Because of the parole warrant, he is ineligible for bail.

Forty-five-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $80,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.