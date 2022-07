Andres Ruben Ayala

Titus County arrested 28-year-old Andres Ruben Ayala of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Burglary of a Habitation. There is no bond, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Nicole Dwyer

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Nicole Dwyer of Ohio for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering With Evidence. There is no bond, and she remains in Titus County Jail.