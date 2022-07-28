Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-six-year-old Jakerrian Fields of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, a warrant for Possession of Marihuana, and Class C warrants. His bond was set at $10,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Fifty-one-year-old Tammy Lynn King of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Theft of more than $2500 but less than $30,000. She was also arrested on a Red River County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Theft of more than $2500 but less than $30,000.

Sixty-three-year-old Dorothy Henderson Lee of Talco, was arrested for Attempted Burglary of a Habitation. No bond amount has been set and she remains in the Titus County jail.