Thirty-six-year-old Alex Daltony Pacheco of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a warrant for Criminal Trespass, and Class C warrants. Bonds were set at $16,500 on the felonies.

Forty-five-year-old Rafael Jacobo is being held without bond in the Titus County Jail on a detainer by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. No details on his arrest have been disclosed.