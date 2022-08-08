Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-five-year-old John David Diggs of Paris, was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention. He’s being held in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Wayne Hale was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household member with a weapon. His bond was set at $200,000 and he remains behind bars.

Thirty-three-year-old Jamarious Deonta Reynolds was arrested in Titus County over the weekend on a Kentucky warrant for Rape of a disabled person. He was also charged on local warrants with 3 counts of Burglary of a Habitation with the intent to commit another felony. HE’s being held without bond.