Thirty-two-year-old Zachary Allen Wheeler of Henderson, was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He’s being held on $20,000 bond.

Thirty-three-year-old Bianca Haynes of Monticello, was arrested on a Ouachita County Arkansas warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She is being held without bond in the Titus County Jail.