Carlos Daniel Ramirez

Titus County Deputies arrested 26-year-old Carlos Daniel Diaz of Mt Pleasant on a Dallas County warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. His bond is $25,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Luis Ramirez, Jr.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Luis Ramirez, Jr., of Mt Vernon, on warrants for Criminal Mischief valued at more than $300,000 and theft of more than $2500 and less than $30,000. Bonds total $35,000, and he’s in the Titus County Jail.