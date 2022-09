Twenty-eight-year-old Alvis Aldana of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Twenty-three-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone Williams of Atlanta, Texas was arrested on Cass County warrants for Injury to Child, and Assault. No bond amount has been set.