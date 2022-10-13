Titus County Jail Bookings

Jeremy Jerome Johnson

Titus County Deputies arrested 42-year-old Jeremy Jerome Johnson for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Deadly Conduct by Discharging a Firearm, and Terrorist Threat. He remains in jail on a $245,000 bond.

Tequan Jerome Ray

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Tequan Jerome Ray on a Gregg County warrant for Burglary of a Habitation and a warrant out of Mt Pleasant for Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to Commit Another Felony. His bond is $35,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Kerry Frazier

Titus County arrested 34-year-old Kerry Frazier on a warrant for violating his parole for Sexual Assault of a Child. He is in jail without a bond.