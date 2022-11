Larry Murl Smith

Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.

Titus Deputies arrested 34-year-old Juan Lopez-Pantoja of Millers Cove for Criminal Mischief valued at more than $300,000. He’s in jail on a $35,000 bond.