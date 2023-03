Fifty-eight-year-old Thomas Cark Aikens of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a Texas Parole warrant. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail without bond.

Twenty-three-year-old Leonardo D. Medina of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and a warrant for Evading Arrest. No other information was available.