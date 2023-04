Thirty-nine-year-old James Edward Dillard Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested Sunday for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bonds total $220,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail. No other details were available.

Thirty-six-year-old Nubia R. Corona-Hernandez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a Federal warrant for Violating her Probation for Smuggling Aliens. She was also charged with 5 misdemeanors.