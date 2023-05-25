Titus County Jail Bookings

Forty-four-year-old Billy Wayne Gage Jr of Mt Pleasant was arrested on 6 counts of Indecency with a Child. His bond was set at $15,000 on each count, or a total of $90,000. An arrest document said that had exposed himself to his neighbors while outside of his residence. He also admitted to using methamphetamine and alcohol throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Blaze Matthew Johnson of Cookville was arrested on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Misdemeanor. He’s being held in the Titus County jail.

Forty-nine-year-old Roger Allen King of Omaha was arrested in Titus County on warrants for Burglary of a Habitation, Illegal Dumping and two traffic violations. His bonds were set at $52,500.