Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 68-year-old Jose Candido Reyes of Mt Pleasant on three felony warrants. He’s charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, and Sexual Assault of a Child. His bone is $950,000. No other information was available.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Kendall McAllister and 34-year-old Amanda Bennett, of Pittsburg, for Fraud Use/Possession of a Credit or Debit Card, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Fraud Use/Possession of ID Information. Their bond is $20,000 each.