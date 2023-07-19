Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Titus County Jail Bookings

 

Myron Brett Ellis

Thirty-nine-year-old Myron Brett Ellis of Talco was arrested on two warrants for Revocation of Probation. One for Possession of a Controlled Substance and one for Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Convictions. Bond was denied and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Derrian Rashad Huey

Forty-five-year-old Derrian Rashad Huey of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and a Titus County Sheriff’s misdemeanor marijuana related warrant. His bonds total $22,500 and he remains in jail.

