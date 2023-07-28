Titus County Jail Bookings

Forty-eight-year old Cobie Davis of Texarkana was arrested in Titus County on two warrants for Revocation of Surety. Her new bonds for Felony Theft and Forgery of a Financial Instrument were set at $5,000 on each charge.

Forty-year-old Charles Casey Hooper of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on Revocation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Theft of Property at more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and a Morris County warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He’s also charged with misdemeanor theft. Bonds total $46,500 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Fifty-three-year-old Amy Michelle Davis Hill of Mt Pleasant was arrested for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $10,000. She was also charged with Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor charge.