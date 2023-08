Sixty-two-year-old Mark Maughon of Joshua, was arrested in Titus County on a McClennan County warrant for DWI Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He remains in jail under$250,000 bond. NO information as to the condition of the victim who as injured.

Forty-four-year-old Jose Refugio Mendez of Mt Vernon was arrested in Titus County For Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged on a misdemeanor marijuana violation. His bonds total $13,000.