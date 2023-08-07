Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-nine-year-old Andrew G. Adams was arrested in Titus County for Revocation of Surety on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $15,000.

Fifty-eight-year-old Kenneth Earl Ellis was arrested in Titus County for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance, 2 count of Felony Theft and a misdemeanor. His bonds total $34,000 and he remains in jail.

Forty-three-year-old Jimmy Forest Jones, Jr was arrested in Titus County for Revocation of Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.