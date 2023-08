Fifty-three-year-old Brandon Andre Daniels of Dekalb, was arrested on a Suerty off Bond warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $10,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Forty-nine-year-old Fredrick Deandrea Gholston of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He remains in the Titus County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.