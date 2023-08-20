TItus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-nine-year-old Eward Zuniga, 29 of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault of a Family or Household member with a Deadly Weapon, a warrant for Possession of Marijuana, and 10 Class C warrants. His bonds were set at $101,500 and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Thirty-three-year-old Harry Anthony Castro III was arrested Saturday on a warrant for 2 counts of Possession oa Controlled Substance. Jhe was also charged with 5 misdemeanors. Bond on the Narcotics charges was set at $12, 500.

Tiffany Edmonson-Foster was booked into the Titus County on 1 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond is $5000.