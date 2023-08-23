Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-one-year-old Erick Daniel Aguilar was arrested in Titus County Tuesday for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. No further details about the incident have been released, and Aguilar remains behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Irving Nazet Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday in Titus County on a Wood County Warrant. He’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.

Forty-three-year-old Luther Junior Williams, was arrested in Titus County. He was booked into the county jail for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.