Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-old Uluas Woodside was arrested in Titus County Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Two counts of Theft of a Firearm and Violation of Parole with Robbery by Threat. Bond was set at $100,000 on the weapons and denied on the Parole Violation.

Forty-one-year-old Carlos Jermaine Allen was arrested for Revocation of Surety on a Charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He’s also charged with Violation of his Parole, and remains in the Titus County jail.

Rodney Wayne Cornelius was arrested in Titus County for Obstruction and/or Retaliation. His bonds total $11,000 and he remains behind bars.