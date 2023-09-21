ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Titus County Jail Bookings

 

Raul Rodriguez-Garcia

Forty-three-year-old Raul Rodriguez-Garcia of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on 2 counts of Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility. Bonds total $35,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Joel Davis Staeger

Twenty-four-year-old Joel Davis Staeger of Talco, was arrested on warrants for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 3 Class C warrants. He’s being held in the Titus County Jail  under $40,000 bond.

Sonny Lee Baxley

Fifty-year-old Sonny Lee Baxley of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Forgery. Bond was set at $20,000 .

