Forty-one-year-old Wilfred Dean Frazier of El Dorado, AR., was arrested in Titus County. He was charged on a warrant for Failing to Comply with his duty to register as a Sex Offender for Life. No bond has been set.

Twenty-six-year-old Demarkes Derick Allen of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Assault.Family Violence by Impeding Breath or circulation. His bond was set at $50,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.