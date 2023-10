Twenty-five-year-old Kenneth Ronald Hart of Carthage was arrested for Revocation of the Probation he was on for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. He was also charged with Public Intoxication. He remains in the Titus County Jail.

Twenty-six-year-old Roney Howard Veasley is being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $53,000 bond after his arrest on 2 counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 4 misdemeanors. No other information was available.