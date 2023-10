Sixty-one-year-old Robert Johnson of Omaha was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $10,000 on each charge.

Twenty-five-year-old Brandy Denise Coulter of Texarkana was arrested in Titus County on two Bowie County warrants. She’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. No bond amount has been set.