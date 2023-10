Fifty-year-old Sean Fallstick was arrested in Titus County on two Bond Forfeiture warrants. One was for Possession of a Controlled Substance, the other for Credit or Debit Card abuse. He was also charged with a misdemeanor. Bond on the two felonies totaled $40,000.

Twenty-three-year-old Shamar DeWayne LaTrail Ivory was arrested in Titus County for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. His bond was set at $30,000 and at last report he was behind bars.