Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-three-year-old Eboni Mitchell of Texarkana was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. Her new bond was set at $70,000 and she remains behind bars.

Twenty-six-year-old Ladarius Hill of Marietta was arrested in Titus County for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Morris County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation and a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $20,000 on the drug charge but denied on the Morris County warrant.