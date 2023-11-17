Titus County Jail Bookings

Two people were arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly burglarizing vehicles in Mount Pleasant. The officer had received numerous calls during the overnight hours concerning vehicle burglaries south of Florey. Anyone whose car they broke into should call 903-575-4004. The suspects were in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Sergio Campos of Mt. Pleasant for failing to Comply with a Sex Offender Duty to Register for Life. At last report, he was in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Mark D. Lennox of Talco. They charged him on a warrant listing Aggravated Assault. The charge is a felony.