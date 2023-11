Dekaylan Deon HarvestDeputies arrested 20-year-old Dekaylan Deon Harvest in Titus County for Sexual Assault of a Child. No other details were available. At last report, he was in the Titus County Jail.

Titus County arrested Diana Richardson for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to ID by Giving False Information. At last report, she was in Titus County Jail.