Titus County Judge Brian Lee On State Coronavirus Testing
Titus County Judge Brian Lee On State Coronavirus Testing

Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported that  67 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported  in the county on Wednesday. That brings the total to 366.  He expressed a lot of frustration with the state’s testing and said on KLTV-TV  that Civic Center and Pilgrim’s test results have been slow and disjointed, and have not produced the information the county needs to manage the COVID-19 surge.   He added that mass testing is of little use without timely results. Judge Lee said 18 days was unacceptable.

