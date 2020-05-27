Titus County Judge Brian Lee On State Coronavirus Testing

Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported that 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the county on Wednesday. That brings the total to 366. He expressed a lot of frustration with the state’s testing and said on KLTV-TV that Civic Center and Pilgrim’s test results have been slow and disjointed, and have not produced the information the county needs to manage the COVID-19 surge. He added that mass testing is of little use without timely results. Judge Lee said 18 days was unacceptable.