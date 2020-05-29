Titus County Judge Expects Three Figure COVID-19 Case Increase

Titus County Judge Briana Lee says officials are expecting a 3 figure surge in COVID 19 after results of the May 9 Civic Center and Pilgrims Pride testing are processed. He added that he still has not received a clear answer why the results of the testing have taken so long. Lee said the county is working with the management of the Pilgrim’s Pride plant to identify which employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and which ones tested negative. Currently, Titus County’s COVID-19 total is listed at 366 cases and two deaths.