" /> Titus County Judge Issues New Emergency Order – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Titus County Judge Issues New Emergency Order

4 mins ago

 

Titus County Judge Brian Lee

KLTV-TV in Tyler is reporting that Titus County Judge Brian Lee held a press conference Saturday afternoon with nearly 25 people from emergency services, education, and the business community and issued a new amendment to his previous emergency order that was set to expire on April 30. The new emergency order, which goes into effect at 11:59pm Monday night,  will require all employees at all retail businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, big-box stores, liquor stores, and convenience stores, to wear masks if they are taking part in curb-side pickups or deliveries. Customers will also be required to wear masks when going into retail businesses. Businesses will also be required to provide hand sanitizer for all customers at the main entrances.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     