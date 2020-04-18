Titus County Judge Issues New Emergency Order

KLTV-TV in Tyler is reporting that Titus County Judge Brian Lee held a press conference Saturday afternoon with nearly 25 people from emergency services, education, and the business community and issued a new amendment to his previous emergency order that was set to expire on April 30. The new emergency order, which goes into effect at 11:59pm Monday night, will require all employees at all retail businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, big-box stores, liquor stores, and convenience stores, to wear masks if they are taking part in curb-side pickups or deliveries. Customers will also be required to wear masks when going into retail businesses. Businesses will also be required to provide hand sanitizer for all customers at the main entrances.