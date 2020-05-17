Titus County Judge Shares Statement From JBS

Titus County Judge Brian Lee

Titus County Judge Brian Lee released a statement he received from JBS – the Parent Company of Pilgrims Pride. The company stated that they have been collaborating closely with Pilgrim’s to identify the best ways to keep people safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will be offering testing for employees at the Pilgrim’s Mt. Pleasant complex. The company said they’d do everything they can to keep the community safe. Judge Lee thanked JBS and Pilgrim’s for their commitment to Titus County.

