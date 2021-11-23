Titus County Jury Awards Record Judgement In Fatal Crash

In a wrongful death lawsuit, the 276th District Court in Mt Pleasant has awarded the Combest family $730 million. Toni Combest was killed in a wreck with an 18-wheeler hauling a propeller for a Navy submarine. It happened in February of 2016 on a bridge on Highway 271. The truck, which Landstar Ranger, Inc. owned, was taking the oversized load from El Paso to Texarkana. Combest’s family sued Landstar, and a jury awarded the family $480 million on Friday. The family also received punitive damages of $250 million. Attorneys on the case say it’s the largest settlement awarded for a case involving a single person. The case took about a week and a half to try.