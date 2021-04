Titus County deputies received information that a local man was in possession of child pornography. Investigator Sergeant Scott Wildey worked the case and obtained an arrest warrant for Ramiro Perez Garcia. He was subsequently arrested on the charge and booked into the Titus County jail. Bond was set at $1 million and he remains in the Titus County jail.

https://www.facebook.com/Titus-County-Sheriffs-Office-756254427728654