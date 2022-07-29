Titus County Parolee Arrested On Multiple Charges

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page Titus County Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of F.M. 899. While investigating an alleged domestic assault, deputies learned of the presence of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana inside the residence. During the investigation, deputies found there was probable cause to arrest 37 year- Carl Floyd Grant, of Titus County for the following offenses:

• Possession of Marihuana in an amount equal to or less than 5 lbs. and more than 4 ounces, a State Jail Felony. • Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, a Class A Misdemeanor