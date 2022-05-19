Titus County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Fugitive

Titus County Sheriff’s Facebook Page

After receiving information in response to a recent Facebook Post seeking the public’s help in the apprehension of fugitive Danny Dwayne Roach, Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to establish sufficient probable cause as to Danny Roach’s whereabouts.

Acting on the new location information, investigators sought and obtained a search warrant for a residence located on the 2000 block of Titus County Road 3330. The local Texas Game Warden joined a team of deputies to search the residence and property. Danny Roach attempted to flee out of the back of the residence but was apprehended before he could make good his escape.

Three adult males were arrested during the execution of the search warrant as follows:

46 year old Danny Dwayne Roach was arrested on warrants for a MOTION OR ORDER FOR A PROBATION REVOCATION Related to the felony offense of STALKING and for ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT.

20 year old Kolby Dwayne Roach was arrested for the felony offense of Assault on a Peace Officer as well as two misdemeanor offenses including Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest or Detention. 27 year old Brent Austin Williams also was arrested on a warrant for Misdemeanor Theft.

At this time, all three subjects are in the Titus County Jail awaiting arraignment before a magistrate.