Titus County Sheriff’s Office Has Jailer Opening

Titus County Sheriff’s Office seeks persons interested in a Law Enforcement career. No experience or certification is needed. However, we are willing to train and certify anyone committed to Law Enforcement with an excellent moral character and work ethic.

Position: Jailer

If interested, contact Captain David Price at 903-575-5602 and request an application. Salary Information: Salary ranges from $ 17.00 per hour to $19.25 per hour depending on experience, plus benefits such as insurance and a competitive retirement with TCDRS.