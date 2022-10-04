Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header

Titus County Sheriff’s Office Has Jailer Opening

TCSO Facebook Post

Titus County Sheriff’s Office seeks persons interested in a Law Enforcement career. No experience or certification is needed. However, we are willing to train and certify anyone committed to Law Enforcement with an excellent moral character and work ethic.

Position: Jailer

If interested, contact Captain David Price at 903-575-5602 and request an application. Salary Information: Salary ranges from $ 17.00 per hour to $19.25 per hour depending on experience, plus benefits such as insurance and a competitive retirement with TCDRS.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     